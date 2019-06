MUAR: The tendency of PAS and Umno leaders in always blaming the youth who wanted inclusive politics led to the group feeling disenchanted, resulting in their shift to support to Pakatan Harapan (PH), says PH Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pix).

Syed who is the Youth and Sports Minister said PAS and Umno leaders always chose to blame youths and technology in instead of focusing on their weaknesses.

“It is not the wrong of youths, but the leaders of PAS themselves who do not understand the idealism and desire of youths. Politics is indeed about policies and current flavours. This is inevitable to any parties seeking support.

“This attitude does not reflect their wisdom in preaching as they often blame other parties who are more approachable to the people and who struggle for cause of the people,” said the Muar MP in a statement here last night.

A news portal on Friday quoted PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang as saying that 30% of the youths who voted for PH in the last general election did not study the Quran, did not study religion but studied via mobile phone, Facebook and WhatsApp.

Syed Saddiq said he agreed with Abdul Hadi’s view that politics is not a quick study of two to three minutes as the minister felt politics is a policy affair and agenda which should be studied with rational views and arguments. — Bernama