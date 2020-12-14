Opposition stages walkout over the presence of 3 MPs under HSO

KUALA LUMPUR: The presence of three members of Parliament who are undergoing House Surveillance Order (HSO) in the Dewan today sparked off a protest by opposition MPs during a bloc vote of the 2021 Supply Bill for the Ministry of Federal Territories at committee level.

The three MPs, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan and P. Prabakaran (PH-Batu) entered the Dewan Rakyat Public Gallery wearing PPE to join the voting.

The situation caused Kuala Langat MP Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar to question the rational of allowing the three members to enter the Dewan to vote.

Also standing up to question the move was Sepanggar MP, Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman who claimed the presence of the three MPs was raising the risk of infection to other members of the house as well as their families.

However, Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said the decision was made following the move of an MP who broke quarantine order to join in the voting last week.

“Last Thursday, an MP from the other side (opposition) who did not comply with the quarantine order came to vote.

“I do not want the matter to arise further, so it is better I regulate the voting process,” he said.

After questioning Azhar’s decision for more than eight minutes, almost all opposition MPs walked out of the House as sign of protest.

The 2021 Supply Bill of the ministry was passed at committee stage in a bloc vote when 110 MPs supported, seven opposed, 31 did not vote while 72 were not present.

Earlier, before the debate at committee stage began, Azhar clarified that there were requests from MPs under HSO to attend the sitting today.

Azhar said the MPs were brought in ambulance and upon arrival at Parliament were placed in a special room.

In a media conference after that, Datuk Johari Abdul (PH-Sungai Petani) who is PKR chief whip accused the Speaker of not calling the whips before deciding to allow members who are still undergoing HSO to be present in Parliament.

“ In other previous cases, the chief whips would be called by the Speaker on any decision such as how many hours to debate, SOP which we have to adhere to, all these we have discussed ...today this did not happen,” he said.

He added that discussion was needed as it involved the question of the health and safety of other MPs.

Meanwhile, Datuk Mahfuz Omar (PH-Pokok Sena) said the opposition bloc did not have any information on an MP who broke his quarantine to join in the voting last week.

“We have no information but if he (Speaker) is right that the opposition MP came, action should have been taken on that day,” he said.-Bernama