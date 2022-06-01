Ops Asap: 752 notices issued for smoking-related offences

SHAH ALAM: A total 752 notices of smoking-related offences involving compounds totalling RM192,850 were issued through ‘Ops Asap’ which was conducted statewide yesterday.

State Health Department director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said the operation involved 260 personnel comprising environmental health officers and assistant health officers.

He said actions were taken against 594 individuals who smoked in banned areas such as eateries (326), shopping complexes (230) and airport areas (38) during the operation.

“A total 50 notices of offences were also issued against premises which failed to exhibit no-smoking signs and 47 notices were issued against premises which failed to ensure no one smoked on their premises.

“In addition, 18 notices were issued against tobacco product sellers for failing to exhibit signs of the ban on sale to the under-aged.

“Another 43 notices were issued for other offences under the Control of Tobacco Product Regulation,” he said in a statement today.

He said that each compound issued was worth RM250 to RM500, and if not settled within the stipulated time, prosecution action would be taken with fines up to RM10,000 or a maximum jail term of two years.

Members of the public with complaints about smoking offences could channel them via Whatsapp to 010-8608949. - Bernama