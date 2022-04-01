Ops Goreng: 401 cases of abuse in supply of cooking oil, seizures worth RM15.57 mln

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 401 cases of malpractice in the supply of cooking oil, including subsidised, were detected by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) through the Ops Goreng operation for the period of 2013 to last February with a confiscation value of RM15.57 million.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the cases were detected as a result of KPDNHEP’s enforcement at various levels of the distribution chain such as manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers.

“They are suspected of committing various offences under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and regulations under it,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Ops Goreng was introduced by KPDNHEP to conduct specific monitoring on cooking oil packaging companies, wholesalers and retailers under the Cooking Oil Price Stabilisation Scheme (COSS).

During the same period, nine investigation papers were opened under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds from Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001) (Act 613) and involved a freeze on company assets amounting to RM1.79 million.

Based on statistics until last February, Nanta said a total of 27 companies had their licences suspended or revoked under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“The KPDNHEP takes seriously issues related to the abuse of subsidised cooking oil and will not compromise with any party found to be involved in misappropriation and illegal activities related to it,“ he said.

Regarding the reopening of the country’s borders starting today, he said KPDNHEP would step up enforcement action at entry points to ensure that issues related to leakage of controlled items, including subsidised cooking oil, were completely eradicated.

Enforcement will be implemented in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Armed Forces and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.

“The public is advised to be the eyes and ears of the authorities by providing cooperation if they have any information on the activities of misappropriation of controlled and subsidised goods,“ he said. — Bernama