IPOH: Perak police detained 1,027 people, including 15 who are on the wanted list, during the eight days Ops Ice Breaker conducted from July 29 until yesterday.

Perak deputy police chief Datuk Lim Hong Shuan said the arrests included 89 drug traffickers, 259 people for drug possession and 679 who tested positive for drugs.

“As a result of raids on 23 locations throughout the operation, we have arrested nine people identified as drug lords and 15 on the wanted list” he told reporters at a press conference at the Perak Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Lim said drugs worth RM88,995.50 were seized during the operation.

“Among the drugs seized were heroin, syabu, ganja and ketum water,” he said.

Ops Ice Breaker is a nationwide operation launched by the Bukit Aman Narcotic Crime Investigation Department to curb unabated drug trafficking and drug addiction. — Bernama