Ops Menu: Over 4,000 eateries inspected nationwide

SEPANG: A total of 4,064 eateries nationwide were inspected by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) during Ops Menu as of today, said its Enforcement director Azman Adam (pix).

Launched on Nov 6, he said over 2,000 enforcement officers were deployed to conduct checks to curb the sudden increase in food prices.

Azman said out of the number of eateries inspected, 45 premises were charged with various offences under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011 and the Weights and Measures Act (ATS) 1972.

He said that checks found that some restaurants were displaying prices that were different from the prices stated in the menu.

“The price difference is between RM0.50 to RM0.60 sen. This confuses consumers. So, we have taken action against errant operators,” he told reporters after conducting checks at eateries in Kota Warisan, here last night.

Azman said the ministry would no longer issue warnings to violators, instead, it would impose stern action under AKHAP 2011 if they were found guilty.

Restaurant operators found to have breached the law can be fined a maximum of RM50,000 while corporations can be fined up to RM100,000 or a maximum of three years’ jail under Section 14 (1) of AKHAP 2011.

Azman urged the public to channel complaints with evidence such as receipts or photographs to KPDNHEP through various channels namely the e-aduan.kpdnhep portal, email e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my, Ez ADU KPDNHEP mobile application, Whatsapp 019-279 4317 or they could contact the Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) at 03-8882 6088/6245. — Bernama