Ops Menu to check for price manipulation, rigged scales at eateries

PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has launched Ops Menu to conduct checks at restaurants and eateries to prevent price manipulation and rigged scales.

KPDNHEP enforcement director Azman Adam said the operation will focus on premises that prepare and serve cooked food, including restaurants, eateries, food courts and seafood restaurants.

“The checks will mostly be on the price tags and weighing scales used by restaurants and eateries,” he said in a statement today.

Azman said operators are reminded to always comply with the rules and regulations especially regarding the display of prices and weighing scales to avoid facing legal action, including being charged in court or issued compounds.

Stern action would be taken against traders who fail to comply with the legal provisions under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Price Marking for Goods and Charges for Services) Order 2020, he said.

Unincorporated businesses would face fines of up to RM50,000 while incorporated businesses would face maximum fines of RM100,000 if they were found to have committed an offence, he added.

Also, traders can be fined up to RM40,000 or a maximum of three years’ jail for offences under the Weights and Measures Act (ATS) 1972.

Azman reminded consumers to be careful and to choose ethical restaurants and eateries that display clear price lists and use valid scales to avoid being deceived by unethical traders.

“Consumer power is the best precaution against getting duped by irresponsible businesses while enforcement action is the last resort against such traders,” he said.

He urged consumers with information regarding unscrupulous trading practices to alert the ministry via WhatsApp at 019-2794317, hotline 1-800-88-6800, the Enforcement Command Centre (03-8882 6088/6245) or email e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my.

