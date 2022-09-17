Ops Nyah 1 Selangor: Police detain 52 illegal immigrants

SHAH ALAM: Police detained 52 illegal immigrants, including three “tekong”, at two separate locations through Ops Nyah 1 Selangor in Kuala Langat near here yesterday.

Kuala Langat District Police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh said all 52 of them were Indonesians and Bangladeshis aged from six to 50.

He said they were detained from 12.30 am at the Pantai Long Beach area in Morib and at a homestay in Kampung Endah, Banting by the Fourth Batallion of the General Operations Force.

“The team was out on patrol when it came across 11 Indonesian illegal immigrants, including a girl, at a mangrove swamp in that area.

“After interrogating them, the team raided the homestay in Kampung Endah, leading to the detention of 41 more illegal immigrants - 37 Indonesians and four Bangladeshis.

“Preliminary investigations showed that three of the Indonesian men who were also at the house are believed to be the ‘tekong’ who arranged their journey into Malaysia through a route that is not gazetted,” he said in a statement today.

He said preliminary investigations also found that the illegal immigrants paid between RM2,000 and RM4,500 to a syndicate to be placed in the farming and construction sectors around Pahang, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

He added that all the illegal immigrants were taken to the Banting Police station for further action and for investigation under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrant Act 2007 (ATIPSOM) and Immigration Act 1959/63. - Bernama