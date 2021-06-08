Ops on undocumented migrants will complicate Covid war, PM told

PETALING JAYA: Arresting and detaining undocumented migrants at this time will further complicate efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic among Malaysians, a group of 154 organisations and individual petitioners said today.

In their note to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin(pix), they said press statements by Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin have created the perception among many that the government has decided to launch a plan to arrest and detain undocumented migrants ( on a massive scale over a short period of time.

“Such operations will intimidate foreign workers, regardless of whether they are documented or undocumented,” the group said.

“In fact, such actions would cause them to avoid any government representative and go to hide. Therefore, this will defeat the government’s efforts to create herd immunity in Malaysia.

“Herd immunity requires vaccination for 80% of the Malaysian population, including the migrant community. Failure to reach the vaccination level of 80% of the population will delay the country’s economic recovery and extend the suffering of the people.”

The petitioners said there is a strong possibility that the arrest and detention of undocumented migrants at this time will result in new clusters of Covid-19 in immigration detention centres.

“This will increase the spread of Covid-19 among undocumented migrants and will also infect immigration officers, police officers and court staff (who are involved in remand control), as well as their family members. This possibility can and should be avoided,” they said.

“The immigration department does not have the capacity to arrest and repatriate the two to three million undocumented migrants that are in Malaysia. According to Suhakam, estimates as of July 1, 2020 show that immigration detention centres that can only accommodate 12,530 detainees have exceeded their capacity by being filled with as many as 15,163 detainees.

“Besides that, more than 95% of undocumented migrants are working and contributing to the national economy. In fact, our country’s economic activities also require their services.”

They expressed hope that Muhyiddin will bring this issue to the National Security Council meeting so that a more appropriate and integrated approach can be formulated for handling undocumented migrants when Covid-19 is spreading.

Among the petitioners are People’s Health Forum (Forum Kesihatan Rakyat), Citizens’ Health Initiative, Agora Society Malaysia, Third World Network, Health Equity Initiatives, Parti Sosialis Malaysia, Aliran and All Women’s Action Society (AWAM).