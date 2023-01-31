Ops Selamat 19 records 41 pct rise in road accidents: Deputy IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: There was a 41 per cent increase in the number of road accidents recorded during this year’s Chinese New Year Ops Selamat 19 compared to last year.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said a total of 15,999 cases were reported this time compared to 11,325 cases in 2022 - which is an increase of 4,674 cases.

He said that the number of fatalities also increased by 13 to 121 cases involving 134 victims compared to 108 cases (108 victims) the previous year.

“Motorcyclists and pillion riders again make up the most number of fatalities, with 81 deaths, down by two compared to last year.

“Police will identify the hotspots of fatal road accidents since no such incidents were recorded at existing locations,” he said when closing the Chinese New Year Ops Selamat 19 at the Royal Malaysia Police Academy in Cheras, here, today.

Razarudin said Ops Selamat 19 also showed that road users had begun to cultivate compliance with road rules and laws following a drop in the number of summons issued, with 160,365 given out compared to 308,726 in the same operation last year.

He said there was also a drop in burglary cases under Ops Selamat this time, with 296 cases reported compared to 326 last year, adding that police also carried out a total of 68,519 patrols.

Apart from the police patrols, the high awareness among the people was another factor in the drop in burglary cases.

At the closing ceremony, the Kuala Lumpur Police emerged as the best contingent during the Ops Selamat 19 programme, followed by the Penang and Johor contingents respectively. - Bernama