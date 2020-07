IT looks like things are starting to look a little brighter where Malaysia’s recovery is concerned. New data released by Airbnb revealed an optimistic outlook for the tourism industry as state border travel restrictions are lifted and more economic sectors and businesses are allowed to reopen.

According to its report, overall guest bookings increased by almost 190% - month-over-month. In the past 30 days, 93% of total bookings made on Airbnb were for domestic destinations.

The top domestic destinations in Malaysia over the last month were for Kuala Lumpur, Johor Baru and Penang. Non-urban destinations were the preferred, such as Cameron Highlands, Kuala Terengganu, Port Dickson and other destinations. These made up 64% of bookings.

“We are already seeing early positive signs of domestic travel getting ready to make a comeback, driven by locals booking holidays that are closer to home. This latest data reinforces our belief that travellers are increasingly looking for more local, authentic and affordable experiences,” said Kum Hong Siew, Regional Director (Asia-Pacific), Airbnb.

The company encourages all its hosts and guests to be responsible and follow the guidelines from local officials in view of Covid-19 which has changed the way we live and travel.