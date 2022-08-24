Options for Najib to be a free man: Report

PETALING JAYA: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s legal team may likely file for consideration of a full pardon from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

According to a report by Sinar Daily, Senior criminal lawyer Datuk Sheelan Arjunan said Najib’s legal team might be opting to file a petition for clemency from the King for consideration of a full pardon in accordance with Article 42 of the Federal Constitution.

He said this means the King may grant Najib a full pardon and allow for his immediate release from prison.

He said Najib can also apply for today’s decision to be reviewed by a five or larger panel under Rule 137 of the Rules of the Federal Court 1995.

Najib was sent to Kajang Prison after the Federal Court quashed his appeal and upheld his sentence in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case.