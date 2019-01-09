Optometrist charged with 46 counts of dishonest concealment of money

KUALA LUMPUR: An assistant optometrist was charged in the magistrate’s court here today with 46 counts of dishonest concealment of money totalling more than RM180,000 belonging to a despatch company.

Wan Nor Hayati Wan Mahmud, 35, pleaded not guilty to all the charges which were read out in separate courts, with the first 24 charges before magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali and the remaining before magistrate Haslinda A. Raof.

For all the charges, she was charged with dishonestly concealing the money by transferring it into her BSN bank account, causing the owner of Platinum Centre Sdn Bhd, K. Monogal, 58, to suffer losses amounting to RM183,467.76.

The offences were allegedly committed at the company’s office in Bandar Baru Ampang, Hulu Langat here, between April 15, 2011 and July 16, 2013.

Mohamd Firdaus allowed her bail of RM8,000 in one surety for each charge, while Haslinda set bail at RM5,000 in one surety on each charge.

She was allowed bail totalling RM78,000 in two Malaysian sureties for all charges and also ordered to report herself at the nearest police station once a month.

The woman, represented by lawyer Aiman Ariff Abd Ajzi, was also ordered to surrender her passport to the court. — Bernama