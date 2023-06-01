OPV 1 project to be completed by March 2023 - Saifuddin

PULAU INDAH: The Home Ministry insists that the construction of the first Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV 1) project, belonging to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), must be completed by March this year, as stipulated in the original commitment.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution said he and his deputy, Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, will closely monitor the progress of the project, to ensure that the construction of the vessel is completed within the stipulated time.

“However, to be honest, I think they still need time after March (the date of OPV 1 is supposed to be completed), (but) not long; within this year it should be there.

“I have clearly expressed the government’s position that the handover date should not be changed or extended for a long period because we cannot compromise,” he told reporters, after inspecting the construction of the OPV 1 vessel here today.

Prior to this, the media reported that the government had provided a loan of RM152.6 million to ensure that the MMEA’s OPV 1 project would be completed this year and that the project had now been taken over by the Finance Ministry.

Saifuddin said the additional funds will help complete the project within the stipulated time.

“All major components have been (installed), and an escort boat will arrive. Everything is stalled because of the payment. But with the new injection of funds, I hope this (payment) will no longer be a problem,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said that the construction of the OPV 2 vessel is expected to be completed in October. - Bernama