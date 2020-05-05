Oral submissions on Isa Samad corruption case rescheduled to May 20

KUALA LUMPUR: The oral submissions for corruption case involving former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad, who is facing one charge of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and nine charges of receiving bribes, totalling more than RM3 million, has been postponed to May 20.

Deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz, informed Bernama that the High Court has set the new date following the enforcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order.

The hearing was earlier fixed on April 21.

The prosecution closed its case on Jan 14 after a 15-day trial during which 15 witnesses were called to testify.

Mohd Isa, 71, is charged with one count of CBT and nine counts of receiving bribes of more than RM3 million in connection with the purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites in Kuching, Sarawak, by Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd.

The offences were allegedly committed at the Felda Tower, Platinum Park, No. 11, Persiaran KLCC here, between April 29, 2014 and Dec 15, 2015. - Bernama