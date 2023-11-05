Orang Asli boy: I saw tiger attack my uncle

GUA MUSANG: An eight-year-old Orang Asli boy says he is still traumatised after seeing his uncle being attacked by a tiger.

The boy, Alang Kuang, is the only witness to the disappearance of his 27-year-old uncle, Halim Asin, in Hulu Sungai Aring two days ago.

“I ran and jumped into the river before swimming about 500 metres (m) towards where my family members were to seek help to save my uncle (Halim).

“I told my grandfather that my uncle was attacked by a tiger,” said Alang, who spoke in Bateq, at his home in Kampung Aring 5, here, today.

His grandfather, Asin Parang, 68, immediately rushed to the scene.

Asin said that when they reached the scene, they could not find Halim.

“Seven of us took a raft towards Kampung Aring 5 for fear the tiger might reappear, but we were disappointed not to find Halim,” he said.

He hoped that Halim could be found soonest possible although he isn’t able to join in the search because his legs hurt.

“Only my son-in-law Kuang Camang, 31, joined the operation. I also hope they can quickly find the tiger that attacked Halim,” he said.

The media had earlier reported that Halim Asin is feared to have been attacked by a tiger while fishing with his nephew Alang at Sungai Aring 5 two days ago. -Bernama