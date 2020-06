PEKAN: Some 215 residents involving 53 families from the Jakun tribe at Kampung Bendaling near here can breathe a sigh of relief as the village will soon be enjoying continuous electricity supply.

Village headman Manda Mat, 62, said the villagers were thrilled as they have been waiting for a long time to enjoy the power supply.

He said said prior to this, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) had installed electric poles in the village but the works were forced to be put on hold following the government’s decision to impose the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18.

“This is our customary land and we have been living here without electricity for generations,” he told reporters after a programme with Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Chini state by-election Mohd Sharim Md Zain at the village today.

Manda said, the power supply will definitely help the Orang Asli community in the area lead a more comfortable life.

He said all this while, the Orang Asli community in the village have been using palm oil-filled lamps to light their homes.

Earlier, Pekan member of Parliament Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak during his speech at the programme said he had contacted Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Dr. Shamsul Anuar Nasarah to ensure electricity supply is connected to each Orang Asli home in the village.

Najib said Shamsul Anuar has also ordered TNB to resume the the pole installation works immediately.

The Chini state by-election on July 4 is a three-cornered fight among Mohd Sharim and two independent candidates, namely Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin and Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli.

Chini has 20,900 registered voters, comprising 20,972 regular voters and 18 early voters. Of the total, 22% or 1,900 of them are Orang Asli voters.

The Chini seat is one of the four-state constituencies under the Pekan parliamentary constituency. — Bernama