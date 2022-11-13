Orang Asli community development, reserve land gazetting will continue: Saarani

TAPAH: Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the development of the Orang Asli community, including efforts to gazette reserve land for the community, will continue if Barisan Nasional (BN) is given the mandate to administer the state government after the 15th General Election (GE15).

He said the state government, during the administration of former Menteri Besar, Tan Sri Mohd Tajol Rosli Ghazali, had approved nearly 19,000 hectares to be gazetted, including the Orang Asli commercial replanting (TSK) and cluster replanting (TSB) projects.

He said that of the total, 13,500 hectares had been gazetted, while the remaining approximately 5,400 hectares were still in the process of being measured by the Department of Survey and Mapping before being gazetted.

“Our purpose is because we want to ensure that the Orang Asli community (get) their rights and can farm for their livelihood. We will continue this good work because the Orang Asli community is part of us.

“BN will continue to look after the Orang Asli community, including in the fields of education and health,“ he told reporters after officiating the new bridge at the Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Lah in Chenderiang here today, which was also attended by Tapah Parliamentary seat incumbent, Datuk Seri M. Saravanan and BN candidate for the Chenderiang state seat, Choong Shin Heng.

He said this when asked about the state government’s assurance to continue efforts to look after the welfare and development of the Orang Asli community if BN is given the mandate.

Asked about the issue of clean water supply in Kampung Chang Lama, Sungai Gepai, Saarani said that the state government had obtained an allocation of RM400,000 from the federal government, through the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA), for the construction of a water treatment plant in the area, which is expected to be completed this year.

Earlier, he officiated a nine-metre-long concrete bridge that connects Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Lah, Chenderiang, to facilitate the residents crossing the river using vehicles. - Bernama