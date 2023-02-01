Orang Asli community wants Internet access upgraded

GUA MUSANG: About 1,500 Orang Asli in Pos Bihai and Pos Balar, here, are seeking the government to upgrade the mobile internet facilities in their area to provide them with better connectivity and communication.

A resident in Pos Bihai, Mulian Alok, 51, said although the village benefits from the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) provided by the government, the access quota is limited and cannot be used by all of the villagers.

He said the residents, mostly from the Temiar tribe, also requested the government to build a telecommunication substation in the area for better connectivity.

“Currently, we can only make and receive calls through the WhatsApp application. All of us are using the Jendela Wifi but because of too many people using it, the access is slow and limited,” he said when met by reporters in Kampung Bihai Lama here today.

For Aport Angkai, 31, the limited Internet access makes it difficult for them to get help during times of emergency, for example when a resident needs immediate medical care or is faced with the threat of attack by wild animals.

Meanwhile, a student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandar Chiku, Agoramos Angen, 17, who is sitting for his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination this year and stays at the school hostel, said the poor Internet coverage made it difficult for him to connect with his family.

“The internet in the village is very slow,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Galas Assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim said he took note of residents’ complaints and would bring up the matter to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“I hope that the problems and issues raised by the residents can be acted upon as soon as possible,” he said. - Bernama