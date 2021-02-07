Orang asli couple who fled from COVID-19 screening found

KOTA BHARU, Feb 7: The Orang Asli couple who fled from a COVID-19 screening test at the Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital (HSIP) Kuala Krai, on Feb 4, were found yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said the couple were located at about 5.30pm after personnel from the Laloh Police Station received information on their whereabouts from the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA).

The couple were found in a hut around near Sungai Sam, Gua Musang.

“They were cooperative with police and the Health Ministry (MOH). They are willing to be taken to HSIP for COVID-19 screening and thereafter be quarantined until the results are obtained,“ he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that an Orang Asli couple from Pos Tohoi, Gua Musang, fled when they were about to undergo a COVID-19 screening test on Thursday.

It is learned that the couple were required to undergo the screening test after their 25-day-old daughter had tested positive for COVID-19.- Bernama