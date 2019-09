PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry has confirmed that the deaths of 16 orang asli from June to Sept were due to measles.

A total of 213 cases of measles were reported as of Sept 10.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix) said 15 deaths were recorded at Kuala Koh in Gua Musang and one in Hulu Terengganu.

“The ministry took a long time to determine the cause of death because of the decomposed levels of some of the bodies.”

“Tests were also carried out to ensure the deaths were not caused by poisonous metals, pesticides or other types of microorganisms,” he said after his ministry’s post-cabinet meeting.

Dzulkefly said water sources and soil were tested as well as food that was consumed by the orang asli.

He said there was presence of metal but not in lethal amounts.

The minister said the spread of measles among the orang asli was rampant due to their nomadic lifestyle and delay in getting treatment.

“To counter this, the ministry is carrying out immunisation programmes and stressing the importance of early treatment when a person falls sick,” he said.

The ministry is also conducting checks on water sources to ensure it is safe for consumption.

Dzulkefly said the orang asli should not hesitate to get immunisation for measles and polio. — Bernama