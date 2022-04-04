Orang Asli father, son die of suspected electrocution

KUANTAN: An Orang Asli man and his son have died of suspected electrocution while fishing with equipment made from a car battery in Temerloh yesterday.

Pahang police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the man, 45 and his son, 16, were found at 3.40 pm lying by the side of a river at a oil palm plantation in Kuala Krau by a group of villagers.

“The group was looking for the victims, who were from Kampung Paya Sendayan, after they were said to have not returned home after going off on Saturday.

“The individuals who found them claimed they also found a car battery and wires as well as fishing equipment near the victims,” he said in a statement here today.

Ramli said that the victims were found within walking distance of their home, adding that they have been sent to Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital (HoSHAS), Temerloh for autopsy.

He also reminded the public to not engage in dangerous acts or to use modified equipment that could be harmful to users. — Bernama