GUA MUSANG: Orang Asli man, Husin Dollah Along, 35, was attacked by a bear while out foraging for fruits in a forested area of Kampung Sempadik, Pos Belatim yesterday, and suffered serious injuries to his head and limbs.

During the attack around 1pm — not long after leaving on the food hunt at 11am — Husin fought off the bear for 15 minutes before it took off.

“The animal appeared out of nowhere and attacked Husin. I took a swing at it with a golok (machete) before it ran away,” said Asem Along, 32, who had joined Husin on his quest.

“I always go into the forest but have never crossed paths with a wild animal. I helped Husin back to the kampung (village) and contacted the appropriate agency,” he added.

Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) air unit public relations officer, Mohd Farhan Marzuki, said the notification for a mercy flight arrived at 3pm but bad weather prevented the Agusta A109E helicopter from flying.

Eventually, a crew left for Kampung Sempadik from the Subang base this morning and touched down at the Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) at 10am.

“The patient arrived in a stable condition and was sent to Hospital Gua Musang for further treatment,” Mohd Farhan told reporters. — Bernama