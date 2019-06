JOHOR BARU: As many as 51 Orang Asli from Kampung Orang Asli Kuala Masai, today filed a mandamus application at the High Court here, to resolve a land compensation issue at Stulang Laut, here, pending for the past nine years.

The Orang Asli from the Seletar group who were relocated from the original village in Stulang Laut to Kampung Orang Asli Kuala Masai, were represented by lawyer Tan Poh Lai.

Led by Kelah Lah, 38, and Khalip Bachik, 57, the Orang Asli had previously succeeded in the originating summons filed in the High Court, here, against three defendants in 2008, namely the Johor Land and Mines director, Johor Baru City Council and director-general of Orang Asli Affairs.

Based on the High Court’s decision on Sept 22, 2010, the Orang Asli should be compensated in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act 1960, and such compensation must be determined by the Johor Baru Land Administrator.

Tan, who was met by reporters after filing the application at 9am this morning, said the mandamus application was filed to direct the Johor Land and Mines director as the first respondent to implement the land valuation in accordance with the act and order.

He said High Court judge, See Mee Chun, today, had allowed the Orang Asli’s application for a judicial review, however, a date will be fixed for the hearing.

Meanwhile, Pasir Gudang member of Parliament, Hassan Karim, who was also present in court, hoped that the Mentri Besar of Johor, Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, would take immediate action to resolve the compensation issue.

“The order was issued in 2010, but the old government failed to comply with this court order, so the new government should be positive and respect the law.

“I hope, if possible, this case can be resolved immediately even before the case management is held. There’s no need to wait for the hearing,” he said. - Bernama