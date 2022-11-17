Orang Asli homes in Simpang Pulai hit by landslide

IPOH: Several Orang Asli houses in Kampung Kerawat, Simpang Pulai were partially buried in a landslide yesterday.

A spokesperson for the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said they received a call regarding the incident at 10.05pm.

“We immediately deployed a team from the Simpang Pulai Fire and Rescue Station to the location for rescue work,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

However, he said no victims were involved nor casualties reported and the Public Works Department had been informed for further action.

He said the operation was still ongoing to monitor security in the surrounding area. - Bernama