Orang Asli in Gua Musang to enjoy better telecommunication network

GUA MUSANG: The government’s initiative to provide a telecommunication network and good internet access to the Orang Asli community living in the interior is indeed good news for them.

The government, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), has carried out upgrading work at 35 transmitter stations under the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) in nine Orang Asli settlements in this district.

According to an MCMC spokesperson, the upgrading work involved Orang Asli settlements around the Lojing Highlands, Pos Pulat, Pos Tohoi, Pos Simpor, Pos Blau, Pos Lebir, Pos Belatim, Pos Balar, Pos Hau, Pos Pasik, Pos Bihai, Pos Gob, and Kuala Betis.

“Works to upgrade 17 transmitters in 23 areas have been completed, while 18 Orang Asli villages in this district have been provided with wi-fi broadband services (broadband wireless access @ BWA). All of these are implemented under the Phase 1 JENDELA Project,” he told Bernama.

He said that under JENDELA, MCMC, as the regulatory body for the communications and multimedia industries will also build nine more telecommunication towers.

“Nine new towers are being constructed in Kampung Jias, Kampung Sangwai, Kampung Jekjok, Kampung Kerbok, Kampung Sendrop, Kampung Rengil, Kampung Bahong, Kampung Jedip and the Orang Asli settlement in Aring 5.

“Orang Asli residents in these areas are expected to have internet facilities by the first quarter of next year,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Orang Asli community from the Temiar tribe at Pos Simpor expressed gratitude to the government for providing them with the facilities despite their remote location.

Jimi Arifin, 42, said that despite the fact that the settlement is nearly 100 kilometres from the town of Gua Musang, he is still able to stay in touch with the outside world and keep up with current events because of the available electricity and internet facilities.

He said that in addition to the JENDELA tower in Kampung Simpor, a 10-kilometre-away telecommunications substation has also been built in Kampung Subang.

”I’m grateful for the government’s concern for our welfare. We have access to electricity and have been able to use the internet since last year, allowing us to communicate with those who live in other areas.

“We have high-speed Internet access regardless of night or day. We can watch videos, send and receive photos and videos without a hitch,” he said when met recently.

Pos Simpor Orang Asli Village Development and Safety Committee (JPKKOA) chairman Dendi Johari said that the government’s continuous efforts to provide Internet facilities for the Orang Asli community proved that it had never marginalised any group.

“With these internet facilities, it’s easier for villagers to stay connected with our family members no matter where they live, and it is also very useful in times of emergency.

“We would like to thank the government for its concern. We hope that many more developments will be implemented after this, especially the construction of roads from Pos Simpor to Kuala Betis,” he said. - Bernama