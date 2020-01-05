Orang Asli in Lojing want land for farming

GUA MUSANG: The Orang Asli community in the Lojing area, here, is appealing to the Kelantan government to provide land for them to carry out cash crop farming as a source of income.

They are making the appeal in the wake of commercial farming activities being carried in the forest area, which is depriving them of a place to source for income.

An Orang Asli from Kampung Sendrop here, Anis Akai, 51, said the Orang Asli community should be given the opportunity to carry out their own agriculture activities, instead of working on vegetable farms owned by private companies.

“Many Orang Asli are employed by the companies, but the wage is small, compared to the profit earned by the companies from the sale of the vegetables ... the Orang Asli should be given the chance to carry out their own vegetable farming to improve their economy,” he said when met by reporters here today.

His village mate, Sharif Busu, 29, claimed that some of the companies also prefer to employ foreigners than locals. — Bernama