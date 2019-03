BATU GAJAH: Orang Asli in Kampung Kuala Koh, Gua Musang, Kelantan who have skin disease should seek treatment immediately to avoid spreading the sickness and infecting others.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said the skin disease is due to a fungal infection which can be detrimental for those who do not have good immunity system.

“The skin disease maybe due to the lack of cleanliness in the home and the disease can become difficult to cure if they refuse to seek early treatment.

“The treatment is no painful. They will be given medicine to take and apply on the skin but it will take up to three months to fully recover,“ he told reporters after a meeting with Kampung MTD residents here today.

About 120 Orang Asli from the Batek tribe in Gua Musang were attacked by a scaly skin disease which turned into sores in the past three months involving three families aged between two and 30.

Last Friday, Kelantan Health director Dr Zaini Hussin said the villagers were suffering from a fungal infection called Tinea Imbricata or Tinea Corporis which spread easily on direct contact and indirect contact such as clothes, mattresses and pillows of patients.

Zaini said the symptoms included peeling skin, redness and it can even cause a miscarriage. — Bernama