Orang Asli leaders share experience getting Covid-19 vaccine

JERANTUT: “Bih enji”, which mean it does not hurt in Semaq Beri language, were among the words uttered by Orang Asli Village Development Committee (JPKKOA) chairman Isa Rasid, right after receiving his Covid-19 vaccine jab today.

Isa, 52, who hails from Kampung Paya Sedayan, Temerloh also said that he did not feel nauseous, dizzy or numb after getting the shot and the needle used was not as big as he had imagined.

“I hope no one will be afraid of getting the shot. I have taken the vaccine and it is safe. Don’t believe if someone says the vaccine is not good because we have to take it to prevent disease (Covid-19),“ he told Bernama here.

Isa was among 12 Orang Asli leaders from Temerloh and Jerantut who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine jabs at the Jerantut Health Centre.

Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Enggang tok batin (village chief) Geng Nyai, 56, who is from the Che Wong tribe said he wanted to share his experience of getting the vaccine with the villagers so that they would receive accurate information and not believe in rumours.

“The process did not take much time. Doctors and nurses were also nice. We can ask many things before getting the shot and it is better to ask them directly than to listen to other people.

“I have been vaccinated and I hope people will not hesitate (to get the vaccine). After this, I will meet them (villagers) and share my story,” he said.

Kampung Orang Asli Penderas’ Pembangunan Insaniah Masyarakat Orang Asli (PePIMA) coordinator Shahrol Wizan Sulong, 41, did not think twice when he was told last week that he would be among the first Orang Asli from Pahang to receive the vaccine.

“Vaccine ‘het-nyak’ (does not hurt in Jahut tribe language),” he said.

Meanwhile, Pahang JAKOA director Johari Alwi said a total of 50 Orang Asli community leaders were selected to receive the vaccine earlier to prove that it was safe and to encourage the people to register for it.

Apart from Temerloh and Jerantut, Johari said those selected also involved Orang Asli leaders and influencers from Lipis and Raub.

They have been appointed as ambassadors of a programme called Pahang Orang Asli Support Covid-19 Immunisation (OAPSIC-19), he said.

Johari added that Pahang JAKOA would also intensify efforts to register the Orang Asli people as vaccine recipients, especially in areas without internet coverage or for those who did not have a smartphone.- Bernama