Orang asli man found drowned in Sungkai

TAPAH: The body of an Orang Asli man, believed to have drowned while bathing in the river, was found stuck in the roots of a tree in Sungai Ulu Menderang, Sungkai near here last night.

Tapah district police chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said police received a call about the incident at 10 last night.

He said the victim, Ayunie Nasir, 24, who was looking for forest products as a source of income, was believed to be bathing alone in the river which was located about 500 meters from his house.

“The victim told his mother about bathing in the river at about 8 pm. He went out alone in the heavy rain wearing only a sarong and carrying a flashlight.

“About an hour later, his mother went out to look for the victim and asked the villagers for help,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim’s body was found stuck in the roots of a tree about 800 meters from the scene and the results of the examination of the victim’s body found no traces of wounds or injuries that could be linked to criminal elements.

Wan Azharuddin said the victim’s body was taken to Tapah Hospital for a post-mortem after undergoing the Covid-19 test to determine the cause of death. - Bernama