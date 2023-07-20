Orang Asli man missing for nine days yet to be located by SAR team

KUANTAN: An elderly Orang Asli man from Kampung Chekai, Rancangan Penempatan Semula (RPS) Betau, Kuala Lipis who has been missing for nine days is still alive but has yet to be located by the Search and Rescue (SAR) team.

Lipis District Police Chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said signs that Bah Mail Pak Gendet, 76, is still alive were obtained when the search and rescue (SAR) operation for him entered its ninth day yesterday.

He said the search found footprints suspected to belong to the victim near a creek at 11.30 am before the SAR team came across the man fleeing into the forest but efforts to locate him failed.

“Therefore, we will request assistance from the K9 unit of the police and the Fire and Rescue department to assist in today’s operation,“ he said when contacted.

Previously, Bah Mail was reported missing after leaving his house at around 8 am on July 9, but did not return home after that and even efforts by the villagers to locate him also failed. - Bernama