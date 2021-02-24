Orang Asli student secures engineering seat at renowned Japanese University

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23: An Orang Asli student, Jome Cheng, from the Jakun tribe of Kampung Orang Asli Sg Soi, Kuantan, Pahang has secured a place to study engineering at a renowned university in Japan.

This was shared by Deputy Rural Development Minister I Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad who received a courtesy call from Jome, his mother and officers from the Pahang Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) at his office.

“Jome is among students from the Orang Asli community who have succeeded in furthering their studies to a higher educational institution.

“I am aware that the challenges this student went through were not easy. But I am proud because he has proven that success comes to those who never concede defeat,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Abdul Rahman, who also handed a cash contribution to Jome, hoped the latter would continue to strive for excellence and return home to sow good deeds in the Orang Asli community.- Bernama