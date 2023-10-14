Orang Asli suitable as community rangers

GUA MUSANG: The role of community rangers is very important in efforts to combat encroachment, illegal logging and mining as well as the killing of wildlife, therefore increasing the number of rangers including from the Orang Asli community is described as the right decision.

Aring 5 Orang Asli Village Development and Safety Committee (JPKKOA) chairman Mohd Fazli Mamok said the move could help the Orang Asli community improve their living standards.

“We are happy with the good news and I am sure that the selection of Orang Asli as forest rangers is very accurate because we grew up in the forest area and we ‘know’ the forest well.

“Furthermore, those who are selected can earn a steady income so they can cover their family’s expenses,“ he told Bernama yesterday.

For Bidi Ronggeng, the chief of a village in Kelantan, the announcement showed the government's concern in highlighting the skills and expertise of the Orang Asli community.

“I want to thank and congratulate the Madani Government for its determination to look after the welfare of the Orang Asli community by providing more job opportunities to us.

“I believe our community is ready at any time to take on the responsibility of being a forest ranger,“ he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat today said the number of community rangers will be increased to 2,000 from the current 1,000, to strengthen enforcement in permanent forest reserve areas.

Therefore, RM60 million is allocated to appoint rangers from among military and police veterans, as well as Orang Asli and local communities. -Bernama