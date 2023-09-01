Orang Asli teen boy killed in elephant attack

KUANTAN: An Orang Asli teenage boy was killed after he was attacked by an elephant in a durian orchard in Kampung Tual at Pos Sinderut near Kuala Lipis today.

Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said they were informed of the incident that killed Andy Yok Manin, 15 at 4.30 pm by the village’s tok batin.

“The victim was with his family at the durian orchard, which was located about 30 kilometres from his home.

“The elephant had earlier gone on a rampage at Kampung Regang but local residents managed to chase the elephant away to the durian orchard,” he said in a statement here today.

Azli said the victim’s family had brought the victim’s body back home after the elephant attack ended.

The body was later sent to the Kuala Lipis Hospital for a post-mortem. - Bernama