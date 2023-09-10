Orang Asli teen dies in motorcycle crash

GUA MUSANG: An Orang Asli teenager was killed after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a road divider at KM81 Jalan Gua Musang-Lojing, here, yesterday.

In the 4.15pm incident, the 15-year-old victim, who was riding a Yamaha Y15 motorcycle, died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the accident was believed to have occurred when the victim, who was on his way from Gua Musang to Lojing Highlands, grazed a Yamaha 125Z motorcycle, which was ridden by his friend while passing a sharp corner.

“The incident has resulted in the victim losing control of the motorcycle before crashing into the metal road divider,” he said in a statement today, adding that both victims were not wearing helmets and had no driver’s licence.

Sik said that the other motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after being thrown to the road shoulder.

The victim’s body has been sent to Gua Musang’s forensic unit for a post-mortem, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama