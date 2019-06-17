Orang Asli toddler Nasri still critical at HRPZII

KOTA BARU: An Orang Asli toddler, Nasri Rosli (pix), three, who is undergoing treatment at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of the Raja Perempuan Zainab 11 Hospital (HRPZ11), is still in critical condition.

HRPZ11 director Datuk Dr Selasawati Ghazali told reporters here yesterday that the patient had been hospitalised for the past eight days and was breathing with the help of a ventilator.

She said the toddler’s father Rosli Jong, 30, had also been admitted to the same hospital due to lung infection but had been declared free of the ailment but was still being monitored.

Earlier, the media reported that Nazri, from Kuala Koh, Gua Musang had been admitted to HRPZ11 for further treatment for the inflammation of the lungs (pneumonia) on June 9.

Meanwhile, his father Rosli said that he was thankful that he was declared free of the lung infection but was sad that his son was still in the PICU.

He said his son, the youngest of five siblings, had been admitted to the Kuala Krai Hospital before being rerouted to HRPZ11.

‘’I feel sad that my son is still depending on the ventilator. I am also most fearful as several Orang Asli have died from the infections, ‘’ he said.

Rosli said he did not actually know the cause of the ailment but admitted that he and the other residents had used water from the hills which has been said is contaminated.

‘’As a result, I was warded at HRPZ11 for six days after experiencing headaches, sore throat and chest pains which rendered breathing difficult,’’ he added. — Bernama