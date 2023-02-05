Orang Asli villagers complain of stench from garbage piles on road

GUA MUSANG: Garbage which overflowed from a dumpsite near the Orang Asli settlement in Kampung Pasir Linggi, Pos Lebir here has caused the area to be filled with a foul odour, according to villagers.

Kampung Pasir Linggi headman Harun Ismail said they had complained to the authorities several times about the piles of rubbish that were almost blocking the main road.

“This problem of garbage piles does not only occur after the festive season but also on normal days. I once took photos of the situation last February, and it continues to this day,” he told reporters when met at the disposal site in Kampung Sungai Sam, Dabong today.

The villagers said they knew of the existence of the 20-year-old dumpsite but were unhappy that the rubbish had overflowed into the middle of the road.

A 42-year-old resident, Jamal Alias, said apart from the stench and unsightly garbage on the road, villagers also had to bear with air pollution due to open burning at the dumpsite.

“The piles of plastic bottles and food waste also attract stray animals such as dogs and wild boars. The place is also full of flies and maggots,” he added.

Meanwhile, Paloh state assemblyman Amran Arifin said his office would help to clear the rubbish on the road and trim bushes in the area for the convenience and safety of road users.

“Bulldozers will be used for the clean-up on the nine-kilometre stretch. The operation will begin on Thursday and is scheduled to be completed in three days,” he said. - Bernama