Orang Asli villagers worry about bear sightings at Kampung Perawas

GUA MUSANG: More than 200 Orang Asli residents of Kampung Perawas, Pos Balar, are worried about their safety following sightings of an adult bear near their settlement since last week.

A villager, Hasmadi Ghazali, 44, said he saw the animal near his house and immediately called some villagers to chase it away.

“Around 6.30 pm, I heard some noises coming from the side of the house and was surprised to see an adult bear moving towards the durian tree planted behind the house.

“I think the bear came to the village to eat the durian fruit planted by the villagers. The bear was chased away by the villagers with spears and knives,“ he told reporters when met at Pos Balar today.

Norsiah Along, 48, said she was very concerned about the safety of the Orang Asli community in the village, especially the children who went out to look for durians in the orchards.

“The children usually go to the orchard near the house early in the morning to pick up fallen durians,” she said.

Meanwhile, Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) deputy director-general (Planning and Management) Saiful Zahlan Muhamad Azmi said the department had notified the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) about the matter.

“We will discuss the control and appropriate measures to be taken to prevent the animal from entering the villages,“ he said. - Bernama