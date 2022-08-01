Orang asli woman fractures arm, leg in elephant attack

IPOH: An Orang Asli woman fractured her arm and leg in an attack by a wild elephant in Kampung Katong Rancangan Penempatan Semula (RPS) Kemar in Gerik, last Saturday.

Gerik district police chief Supt Zulkifli Mahmood said the 30-year-old victim also sustained bruises on her abdomen in the attack by the wild animal.

The incident occurred at about 6.30 pm when she went behind her house to look for durian at an orchard about 20 metres away, he said in a statement today.

He said the victim was currently under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of Taiping Hospital. - Bernama