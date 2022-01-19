Orang Asli woman gives birth to twins on board water ambulance

IPOH: An Orang Asli woman gave birth to a set of twins on board a water ambulance in Tasik Banding on the way to Gerik Hospital last Saturday.

The 31-year-old woman who was 35 weeks pregnant was on her way to the hospital after a community nurse who visited her at home found that she was having labour pains.

The Perak State Health Department on its official Facebook page wrote that swift actions by healthcare workers from Pos Kemar Clinic had ensured that the mother gave birth safely to twins weighing 2.4 kilogrammes (kg) and 1.3 kg, adding that the three of them were referred to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh for further treatment.

“Jan 15 is a historic moment for Pos Kemar Clinic healthcare workers comprising its medical officer, health nurse, and community nurse as well as health treatment assistant who successfully assisted the birth of the twins.

“May the mother and her two babies be healthy and safe. Also, thank you to the boat driver on duty,“ it added.

Pos Kemar is an Orang Asli village in Gerik where boats are their main mode of transport.

It normally takes two hours to reach Gerik Hospital by land or water. — Bernama