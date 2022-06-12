Orang Asli woman killed, believed trampled by elephant

KUANTAN: An Orang Asli woman was killed, believed to have been trampled by an elephant in Kampung Simoi Baru, Pos Betau in Kuala Lipis, early today.

Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor, who said the police were alerted of the incident at 4.40 am, identified the victim as Wak Angkat Yok Tong, 39.

“Preliminary investigation found that the victim stayed with her family in a wooden house with bamboo walls which was surrounded by banana trees and near a rubber plantation.

“The woman, along with eight family members were asleep in the house when they were suddenly awakened by the elephant tearing down the house wall. They fled and realised Wak Angkat was missing when they gathered after the elephant left.

“Upon searching, they found her body near the banana trees not far from the house,“ he said, adding that the body was sent to Kuala Lipis Hospital for post mortem. - Bernama