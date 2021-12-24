Ordeal in the night

PETALING JAYA: It was a night that Putri Nurhaliza Raja Hamil will never forget. The nightmare for the 39-year-old entrepreneur and her family began at 7pm on Sunday when they saw that the water level around their house in Kampung Padang Jawa, Klang, was rising fast.

“When it reached waist height, we decided that we had to move to a safer place,” she told theSun from the Dewan Kekwa flood relief centre in Shah Alam.

Their home is located near the 120km Sungai Kelang, that breached its banks and inundated the area.

Nurhaliza said her husband suggested that they wade through the water to a nearby school that had been turned into a shelter for flood evacuees.

The move involved some logistics. Nurhaliza and her husband have five children, the youngest of whom is only nine months old.

Apart from them is her father, who could not wade through the water, so they improvised by putting him a large basin and towed him along.

As night was approaching, it grew dark quickly, and the fast flowing floodwaters slowed them down significantly. It was four hours later when they finally arrived at the school, which was only 1km from their home.

But when they reached the school, they were told that one of the flood evacuees had tested positive for Covid-19.

The family spent an uneasy night at the school. Apart from the fear of being infected, they also had to put up with the stench from carcasses of animals and faeces.

“It smelt like rotten fish. The odour is still lingering in my nostrils even so many days later,” she said as she fed her baby Putri Aisyah Hana.

At first light, the family quickly abandoned their shelter to move to a community hall nearby and then on to a relief centre in Shah Alam on Monday.

Now that the water has receded, her husband is back home cleaning up before they join him.

Councillor Saira Banu, who is a representative of the residents of Zone 6, said every effort was being made to remove rubbish from the area.

The streets are piled high with mud-soiled mattresses, clothes, shoes and other household items.

She is appealing for more volunteers, especially those who have tow trucks and tractors, to help in the clean-up. Those who wish to help can call her at 012 223 7036.

For car owners, they have an extra issue to deal with. Many of them have lost their vehicles for good and for others, a huge repair bill awaits.

Abdul Muda Kunsail, who has a workshop in Sungai Chua, Kajang, said five car owners have sent their vehicles to him for repairs, and he is expecting more to come.

His advice to those who have yet to move their vehicles is to wait.

“Don’t start your car immediately as it may damage the electronics system. Disconnect the battery terminals first so that there is no electrical supply to the engine. Then leave the engine to dry out before starting it.”

Abdul Muda said a more advisable option is to just engage a tow truck to haul the vehicle to a workshop.

“The cleaning process is challenging. The seats and carpets will have to be changed, and the engine oil, coolant and gear oil replaced,” he said, adding that repairs would cost RM4,000 to RM5,000.

Federation of Automobile Workshop Owners Association of Malaysia president Khor Kong Siah also advised car owners to have their vehicles towed to a workshop rather than attempt to start the engine to drive it there.

Such damage is not covered by insurance companies, unless the car owner specifically requested for it under damage caused by natural disasters, and additional premium is required.

“Those who did not pay the extra will have to bear the costs of repairs now,” Khor added.

Meanwhile, Bernama reported that motorists using highways are urged not to attempt to repair their stalled vehicles in emergency lanes but to contact the 999 emergency hotline or the highway operator for assistance.

Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research board chairman Datuk Suret Singh said attempting to repair vehicles or changing tyres in the emergency lane was very dangerous.

“All highway operators have patrol and rescue units, so contact them for assistance to avoid any loss of life. If you don’t have the number on your phone, you can obtain it through a Google search.”

He said usually, the highway patrol unit would tow the vehicle to the nearest rest area. All passengers are also advised to exit the vehicle and gather behind the metal safety barrier while waiting for help to arrive.