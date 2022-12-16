Organic Farm landslide: Death toll rises to 8

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight people have died in the landslide incident at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Gohtong Jaya, Batang Kali, Selangor, early today.

According to a Selangor Police Internal Security and Public Order Department spokesperson, three of the dead victims comprised a woman and two children.

He also said that as of 9.15 am, 60 victims have been rescued with seven of them suffering injuries.

“However, the identities of the deceased have yet to be ascertained,” he said in a statement.

An initial report from the Gohtong Jaya police station informed that 36 survivors of the landslide were placed at the Ulu Yam Bharu police station, and the bodies of the victims were taken to the Kuala Kubu Bharu Hospital, near here for further action.

The police had informed that about 100 people were feared trapped at the campsite following the 30 metre-high landslide which occurred early today.

Currently, search and rescue operation is being carried out with the assistance of the K9 tracker dog unit, the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) from the Sentosa, Ampang, Pandan, Kota Anggerik, Kajang dan Andalas fire and rescue stations and the Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team (STORM). - Bernama