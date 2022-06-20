Organised crime: 14 alleged ‘Chandra Gang’ members charged

GEORGE TOWN: Fourteen individuals, including two women, were charged at the Sessions Court here today for their alleged involvement in an organised crime group from 2016 to 2021.

They were A Santeran, 55; Mohd Azlisham Che Azmi, 38; C Maria Prakit, 48; S Boharaj, 29; Muhamad Fithri Mohamed Shafe, 41; Marzuki Osman, 42; Milon Masud; 30; K. Subramaniam, 49; A Balasubramaniam, 61; Rosman Mohd Ismail, 49; S. Puspakaran, 45; A Raymond, 51; Noor Wadia Aziz, 39; and Mohd Fitri Odus, 39.

All of them nodded to indicate they understood the charge, which was read to them separately by the court interpreter before Judge Mazdi Abdul Hamid.

However, no plea was recorded as the case charged under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) came under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge, they were alleged to be members of the organised crime gang ‘Chandra Gang’ between January 2016 and March 12, 2021, in the Timur Laut district here.

They were charged under Section 130V (1) of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of at least five years and not more than 20 years if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutors Mohd Fakhrurazi Ahmad Salim, Saifuddin Rafaie and Rohaiza Abdul Rahim prosecuted while six of the accused were represented by counsel Ahmad Abdullah.

The six were Santheran; Maria Prakit; Balasubramaniam; Subramaniam; Boharaj; and Raymond, while lawyer Khairul Fairuz Rahman represented Mohd Fitri.

The court denied bail for all the accused and fixed Aug 5 for mention.

On May 24, police arrested 11 individuals, including a senior citizen, on suspicion of being involved in organised crime activities in a series of raids in the state.

Following the arrest, police also seized an active grenade, six firearms and 185 rounds of ammunition.

Three members of the gang were arrested in March and November last year, said the police source, adding that the group was involved in drug trafficking activities, crime and firearm possession. - Bernama