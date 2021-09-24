Organised crime: 22 ‘Geng Sakai’ members charged

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 22 individuals were charged at the High Court here today with being part of an organised crime group, known as ‘Geng Sakai’.

The 22 include alleged gang leader Rosli Sahak, A. Ravindran, A. Uthayakumar, S. Sathiaseelan, T. Kumar, A. Kumaresan, N. Tanasilan, Thirumal Raj, M. Darshan, A. Dineswaran, S. Mohanraj and R. Nantha Kumar.

The rest are S. Gobinath, M. Ravishankar, M. Thinesh, N. Tannish, S. Sagadevan, Mohamad Faisal Mohamad Sharif, Sukhdave Singh Jesvir Singh, R. Logeswaran, R. Tannesh and A. Jayaprakash.

All of the accused, aged between 18 and 47, pleaded not guilty before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah to committing the offence at the Sri Selangor Flats, here, between Jan 2105 and June 2021.

Charged under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code, they face a maximum jail sentence of 20 years if convicted.

The court fixed Oct 22 for case management.

-Bernama