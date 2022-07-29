Organised crime: Another “Geng Sakai” member charged

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was charged in the Sessions Court here today with becoming a member of an organised criminal group known as “Geng Sakai”.

G. Rajasekeran, 32, nodded when the charge was read out to him before judge Nor Hasniah Ab Razak, but no plea was recorded as he is detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

He was charged with committing the offence at Flat Sri Selangor here between January 2015 and June 20, 2021.

The charge, framed under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Maryam Jamielah Ab Manaff informed the court that accused had just been arrested for the case in which 23 others had been charged with a similar charge and were now being tried at the High Court here.

“The prosecution has obtained permission to transfer today’s case to the High Court to be tried with a similar case where a total of 20 prosecution witnesses had been called to testify,“ she said..

The court then allowed the prosecution’s request to transfer the case to the High Court.

At today’s proceedings, the accused was represented by lawyer Fakhrul Redha Paridul Adras. — Bernama