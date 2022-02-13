Organiser of MIC Brigade launch to be compounded over SOP breach

JOHOR BAHRU: The organiser of the MIC Brigade launching ceremony, held at Educity Stadium, Iskandar Puteri, today, faces the possibility of being issued with a compound for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) on Covid-19.

Also expected to face a similar action are Barisan Nasional (BN) treasurer general Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Johor BN chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad and MIC president Tan Sri S.A Vigneswaran who were present at the event.

The matter was announced by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) through his official Twitter account a moment ago.

“I have instructed officers from the Health Ministry, Putrajaya, to issue a compound to Datuk Seri Hishammuddin, Datuk Hasni, Tan Sri Vigneswaran, key leaders present (at the event) and the organiser under Act 342.

“The Health Ministry will continue to monitor (compliance with) the SOP in conjunction with the Johor state election,” he said

The Rembau Member of Parliament also shared a link of a portal that uploaded a video of the ceremony, which started at 5.20pm today.

A journalist from the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) who covered the event found that the SOP on physical distancing was not observed, with the chairs arranged closely.

An estimated 3,000 people attended the event. However, all those present wore a face mask.

The Johor state election will be held on March 12, with nomination on Feb 26 and early voting on March 8.

-Bernama