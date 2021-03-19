Organiser of Perak DAP Convention called by Police over last Sunday’s commotion

IPOH: The police have called the organiser of the 19th Perak DAP Convention for investigation over the commotion that occurred at the event which was held at the Ipoh Convention Centre last Sunday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said based on investigation, the convention was attended by 1,731 delegates, which was less than the maximum capacity of 4,500 people allowed in the hall.

“We are now analysing the videos and photographs taken at the scene to identify the individuals and offences for violation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), “ he said in a statement here, today.

He said an investigation paper had been opened under the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 and when completed would be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further instructions.

“The public should not make any speculations and irresponsible statements on the case for fear of disrupting the police investigation” he added.

At the convention last March 14, a commotion broke following an allegation on the presence of phantom voters. -Bernama