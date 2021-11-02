Organisers of programmes involving Muhyiddin, Najib in Melaka compounded

KUALA LUMPUR: There was no gathering or social event related to the Melaka state election held with the involvement of two former prime ministers Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH) today.

In a statement, MOH said the investigation carried out by the Melaka Health Department found that the recent programmes involving Muhyiddin, who is Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, and Najib as Barisan Nasional (BN) Advisory Board chairman, in Melaka were more of a walkabout.

However, the organisers of the programmes had been compounded in accordance with the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 for failure compliance with the physical distancing rule among the attendees.

“A compound of RM20,000 was issued to Melaka PN as the organiser of the programme involving Muhyiddin, while the organiser of the programme involving Najib was issued with a compound of RM4,000.

“The compounds were issued under Regulation 16 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations (National Recovery Plan) 2021,” it said.

According to the Act, organisers who failed to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as ensuring physical distancing, wearing of face masks and providing the MySejahtera QR Code for check-in can be compounded.

The MOH issued the statement in response to the viral issue of SOP violation related to Melaka polls involving Muhyiddin and Najib.

The ministry said it will not hesitate to issue a compound to any individual or organisation violating the SOPs set by the National Security Council.

“The MOH, Melaka Health Department and the police will continue monitoring the SOP compliance to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the Melaka polls.

“The MOH also advises the public to continue complying with the SOP and playing the roles to fight Covid-19 in Malaysia,” it said.

On Oct 24, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was reported as saying that all activities, gatherings and social events related to the Melaka polls are not allowed from Oct 25 to Nov 27 to reduce the risk of another spike of Covid-19 cases. — Bernama