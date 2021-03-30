Ornamental fish, albino tortoise seized by PGA9 in Rantau Panjang

KOTA BHARU: Ornamental fish and albino tortoise worth RM73,200 were seized by the 9th Battalion General Operations Force (PGA9) in a car in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, near here, yesterday.

PGA9 Commanding Officer Supt Nor Azizan Yusof said the seizure was made by the battalion’s Strike Force members, during Op Benteng.

“The team spotted a Nissan Latio car in a suspicious manner near the Hassan Merah illegal jetty along the Golok River at 3am and upon inspection found the car was not locked. There were white sacks on the rear passenger seat, as well as in the car boot.

“Inside the white sacks were plastic bags filled with 350 Black Gold ornamental fish worth RM28,000, 545 fighting fish worth RM43,600 and 20 albino tortoises RM1,600 , which were believed to have been smuggled into the country from Thailand,” he said in a statement today.

He said the car driver was believed to have fled and abandoned the car after realising the presence of security members in the area

He said the seizure was then handed over to the Department of Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services. — Bernama